Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 48,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,118,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

