Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Reaches $10.32 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $61,056.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046017 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.