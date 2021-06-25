Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

