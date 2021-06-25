XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $307,254.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,580,624 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.