XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,138,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.