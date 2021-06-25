Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $12.97 Million in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,000. PRA Health Sciences accounts for 2.6% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,984,000 after purchasing an additional 586,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,875,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $169.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.34 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

