Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Vickers Vantage Corp. I makes up 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $404,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCKAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,530. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

