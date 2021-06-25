Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

