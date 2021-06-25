Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $28,859.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00325481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00190037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00121804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001822 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,279,606 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.