Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $68,026.07 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,026.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,056,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,146,321.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

YEXT opened at $14.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

