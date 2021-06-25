Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts. At the end of first-quarter 2021, the company had more than 39,000 restaurants offering delivery globally, up 16% year over year. Moreover, it has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company is witnessing dismal traffic due to social distancing protocols. This along with a rise in operating costs as well as high debt levels, remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

