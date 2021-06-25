Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

