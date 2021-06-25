Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $23.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52. Docebo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

