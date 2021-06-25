Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.39. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,099. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.