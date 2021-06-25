Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

