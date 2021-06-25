Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00. Insiders have purchased 42,403 shares of company stock worth $74,073 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

