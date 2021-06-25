Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $971.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $1.04 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. 380,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.22. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.