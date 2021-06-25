Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.64. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

