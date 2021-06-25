Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $139.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $568.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

