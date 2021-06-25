Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

