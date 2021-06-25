Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.