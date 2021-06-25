Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $736.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.90 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

