Zacks: Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 907.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $592,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 243,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

