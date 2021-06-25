Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.17 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

AINV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 1,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,461. The firm has a market cap of $902.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

