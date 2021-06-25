Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $3,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $60.11 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

