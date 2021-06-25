Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.03. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $27,407,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.