Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post sales of $272.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.30 million and the highest is $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $3,275,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $7,498,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 986,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 198,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.95. 1,297,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

