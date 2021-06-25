Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.25 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $805.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the highest is $829.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $178.08. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,088. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

