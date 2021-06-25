Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

