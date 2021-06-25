Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

