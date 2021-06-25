Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.83 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $49.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $23.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $679.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,609,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $638.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

