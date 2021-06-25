Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post sales of $61.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.82 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $239.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $240.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,905,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 245,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $763.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

