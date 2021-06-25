Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

