Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 2,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

