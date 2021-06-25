Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $52.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,119. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

