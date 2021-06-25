Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.51.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,428,304 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

