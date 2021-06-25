Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,061. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

