Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.60 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

