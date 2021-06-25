Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

