Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

