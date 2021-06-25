Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SFBS stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.