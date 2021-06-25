Zacks Investment Research Lowers Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MANU. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

