Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,613,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $24,361,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after acquiring an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

