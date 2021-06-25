Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Hold

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of SI opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

