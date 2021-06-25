Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.72 ($120.85).

ZAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FRA:ZAL traded up €3.17 ($3.73) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €101.95 ($119.94). 748,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.14. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

