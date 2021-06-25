ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Capitalization of $144.15 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $144.15 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00607698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

