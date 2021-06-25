Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZDGE. TheStreet raised Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,161. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $247.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.