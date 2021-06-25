Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 6,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.