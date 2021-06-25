ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $26,918.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00098723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00161134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,232.02 or 0.99990297 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars.

