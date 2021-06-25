Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 694.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,584 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $101,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $187.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

