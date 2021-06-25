ZUM TOKEN Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $320,547.28 and approximately $2,366.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.65 or 0.00611729 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,043,899,862 coins and its circulating supply is 14,540,306,336 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

